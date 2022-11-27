Wounded Man Fleeing NYC Gunfight Dies After Crashing Into Divider

A man has died in Manhattan following a shooting and subsequent car crash in the middle of the night, police said Sunday.

Police got the call around 3 a.m. and found the victim at the site of a crash in the area of West 143rd Street and Broadway in Harlem.

Investigators believe he had been shot a couple of blocks away and had been attempting to flee in the car when he crashed into a divider. The shooting, police said, followed some sort of dispute with a group of people.

The 39-year-old victim has a long history with the NYPD: at least 16 arrests going back almost two decades. The department said the most recent arrest was two years ago for criminal possession of a weapon.

Police do not know the nature of the dispute or relationship between victim and gunman.

The man's identity was being withheld pending family notification. Suspects involved were still being sought by authorities.