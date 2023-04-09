Worshippers Restrain Attacker After Imam Stabbed in Back at NJ Mosque

One of the holiest days of the year took an ugly turn Sunday when a religious leader was attacked inside a prominent New Jersey mosque.

Authorities are investigating an early morning stabbing inside the Omar Mosque on Getty Avenue in Paterson. The suspect had visited the mosque several times before to pray, they said.

The imam was leading prayer when the suspect, 32-year-old Serif Zorba, stabbed him multiple times in the back, police said. He's facing a number of charges including attempted murder.

"As they kneeled forward in the prayer, this person pulled out a knife and lunged at the imam, stabbing him multiple times in the back," Abdul Hamden, mosque spokesperson, said.

The congregants rushed the man waving the knife and held him down until police arrived and placed him in custody. Investigators are trying to figure out why he walked in and attacked the imam during the holiest month of the calendar year for Islamic faith.

Members continued with the four other daily prayers scheduled Sunday, pushing forward after the stabbing attack.

The imam, a father of three and leader in the community, is recovering at the hospital. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh visited him, and said the iman is recovering and in better spirits.

"I did want to let him know not only are we praying for him, but there will be extra protection around his mosque and other mosques," he said. "Extra police attention is automatic in a situation like this because, quite frankly, I feel like we could've lost this imam."

Officers and police vehicles surrounded Omar Mosque the remainder of the day, after what leaders there believe was an isolated incident.

"This will make us join with each other in a stronger fashion to even attend the mosque more regularly, to make sure we're here with our brothers and sisters in solidarity," Hamden said.

Police are investigating the motive.