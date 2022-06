The world's largest bounce house is coming back to Brooklyn this fall.

"Big Bounce America" will be back at Fort Bennett Field this September. It holds the Guinness World Record for bounce houses, and its 16,000 square feet includes ball pits, slides and more.

This year there's even an "American Ninja Warrior"-type obstacle course and giant maze.

Kids of all ages are allowed — and there are some adult-only sessions.

The Big Bounce America attraction is back Sept. 16-18 and 23-25.