‘World Stage': NYC, NJ Kick Off FIFA World Cup 2026 Host City Efforts

What to Know In three years, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will become the largest sporting event ever spanning North America and held in three different countries -- including in the tri-state area.

One of those host locations, MetLife Stadium -- which is located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, but billed as a New York City area-based stadium -- could be the epicenter for the final.

Although other cities are to be in contention for the final, New York City has a real shot, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

The World Cup will be hosted in 16 different cities across Canada, United States and Mexico, where 48 teams will compete to reach the final and win the coveted trophy for having the best national soccer team in the world.

Although other cities are to be in contention for the final, the New York City area has a real shot, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

During Thursday's Morning Joe on MSNBC, Murphy explained why MetLife Stadium would make for an ideal location to host the final match.

"First of all, America is the world stage and New York City is center stage of the world stage. We’ve got an extraordinary stadium, the region has huge passion for the sport, we hosted games in ‘94, we hosted women World Cup games in ‘99, each very successfully," Murphy said.

"Frankly -- and Eric and I were talking about this yesterday -- no matter what package of games we get, and I think we’ll know in the fall, we’ll probably get minimum of eight games. So that’s eight Super Bowls in six weeks,' Murphy said, alluding to Super Bowl XLVIII, which was played in MetLife Stadium, and the impact it had on the local economy.

Meanwhile, for his part, Adams said that it makes sense for the final to be held in the region because "this is the center of America's universe, it not globally."

"It is good for the region, and it just shows the relationship and coordination with the governor, how we are able to put a package together that was attractive enough to bring in such a major event. The economic boost, the tourism, the energy," Adams said.

Later in the day, both Adams and Murphy held a joint press conference in Times Square to celebrate New York City/New Jersey being a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup -- an event that included illustrious sports legends, including Michael Strahan, former NFL player for the New York Giants.

"It's not only host matches, we want to host the final!" Strahan said to applause and cheers. "There is no better place to host a final than at MetLife stadium in the New York/New Jersey area."

"It is more than what happens on the field," Adams said.