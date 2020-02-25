Workplace Argument Turns Deadly, 22-Year-Old Stabbed in the Neck at Bronx Car Dealership: Police

A 22-year-old worker was stabbed in the neck multiple times by a coworker on Monday afternoon following an argument.

Police say Brandon Almonte of Yonkers and 53-year-old Jose Almodovar were at work at the Riverdale car dealership in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx when the two got into a dispute.

The fight spilled outside into the street where Almodovar allegedly stabbed Almonte.

When emergency arrived at the scene, they transported Almonte to New York-Presbyterian Hospital/The Allen Pavilion where he was pronounced dead.

Almodovar was arrested and later charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

No other information was immediately available.