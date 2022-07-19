Worker Shot to Death on Law & Order Set in NYC May Have Been Dealing Weed From Car: Sources

What to Know A 31-year-old parking enforcement worker was shot to death on the Brooklyn set of "Law and Order: Organized Crime" on Tuesday by a gunman who abruptly opened his car door and then opened fire, authorities say.

A 31-year-old man shot to death on the Brooklyn set of "Law and Order: Organized Crime" may have been dealing marijuana out of his car, according to three senior law enforcement sources, as police continue to investigate the motive for the deadly shooting.

Johnny Pizarro was sitting in a car on North Henry Street in Greenpoint around 5:15 a.m. when cops say someone abruptly opened the door of his red sedan and fired a gun several times, striking him in them head and neck, police said. He was pronounced dead at NYC Health + Hospitals / Woodhull within the hour.

Investigators are looking into whether Pizarro was targeted or if it possibly was a drug-related robbery attempt, the senior law enforcement sources said. There was said to be a stash of marijuana in a cooler found inside the car, and Pizarro may have shared information about his location online, according to the sources.

One official said the cooler in the car was "Law & Order"-themed.

The NYPD previously confirmed Pizarro, a father of six, was hired as an outside agent to clear and save parking spaces for trucks associated with the show. He was shot 45 minutes before the show was scheduled to film on the block. No arrests have been made.

No other injuries were reported. It wasn't clear if the killer, who police said was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and black pants, knew his victim.

Some who live in the area said it was difficult at first to realize that it was a real crime scene, instead of one staged for the show. Neighbors say that shows frequently film in the area and that they are used to the activity, even though people sometimes have arguments about parking, unhappy with the number of spots production teams take. But they don’t think anyone would be upset enough to kill.

An NBC and Universal Television spokesperson issued a statement condemning the violence.

"We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result," the spokesperson said. "We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time."

Cops say they're looking for a man with a thin build who was last seen fleeing the area in a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

