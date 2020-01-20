New Jersey

Worker Killed in Industrial Accident at New Jersey Plant

A Philadelphia man was killed in an industrial accident in a New Jersey processing facility, authorities said.

Emergency responders were called to the Safeway Freezer Storage plant in Vineland shortly after 12:30 a..m. Saturday, police said.

Lt. Brian Armstrong said 28-year-old Felipe Rodriguez-Tzon was pronounced dead at the scene in a refrigerated area of the facility. The worker had already been removed from machinery by the time emergency crews arrived, Lt. Michael Feaster said.

A message seeking comment was left for a representative of the company, which packages fresh and frozen food for stores.

