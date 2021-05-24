Queens

Worker Falls to Death at NYC Building Under Construction

The fatal accident was the second involving a New York City construction worker in four days

Police lights flashing behind police caution tape
Getty Images

What to Know

  • Diego Lliguicota, 32, fell from a scaffold at 9:30 a.m. Saturday as he was trying to remove a ladder on the sixth floor of a building on Court Square in Maspeth, authorities said.
  • He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
  • The city Department of Buildings is investigating the death.

A worker fell to his death from a scaffold at a building under construction in Queens, officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Diego Lliguicota, 32, fell from a scaffold at 9:30 a.m. Saturday as he was trying to remove a ladder on the sixth floor of a building on Court Square in Maspeth, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The city Department of Buildings is investigating the death.

News

covid-19 vaccine incentive 6 hours ago

NY Launches Lottery Vaccine Incentive as NYC Prepares to Fully Reopen Schools

cuomo allegations 6 hours ago

Number of NYers Who Say Cuomo Should Not Resign Dips, New Poll Shows

“Safety must be the top priority on every construction site across our city,” department spokesperson Andrew Rudansky said. “We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to find out how this tragic fall occurred, and if we find that safety rules were ignored, we will hold those responsible to account.”

The fatal accident was the second involving a New York City construction worker in four days.

A worker was killed on Wednesday and a second worker was injured when the elevator they were in fell several floors at a building being renovated in the Bronx.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

QueensNew York Citydeathconstruction workerscaffolding
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us