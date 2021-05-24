Worker Falls to Death at NYC Building Under Construction

What to Know Diego Lliguicota, 32, fell from a scaffold at 9:30 a.m. Saturday as he was trying to remove a ladder on the sixth floor of a building on Court Square in Maspeth, authorities said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The city Department of Buildings is investigating the death.

A worker fell to his death from a scaffold at a building under construction in Queens, officials said.

“Safety must be the top priority on every construction site across our city,” department spokesperson Andrew Rudansky said. “We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to find out how this tragic fall occurred, and if we find that safety rules were ignored, we will hold those responsible to account.”

The fatal accident was the second involving a New York City construction worker in four days.

A worker was killed on Wednesday and a second worker was injured when the elevator they were in fell several floors at a building being renovated in the Bronx.