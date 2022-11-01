Queens

Man Falls Through Bridge Onto Van Wyck Expressway, Gets Hit by Car and Dies: Cops

The mid-morning Tuesday accident at the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge caused some traffic delays in the area

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A construction worker fell through a bridge and onto the Van Wyck Expressway, where he was hit by a car Tuesday, officials say. He later died of his injuries, according to police.

The 34-year-old worker was initially taken to a hospital in critical condition after the 10:20 a.m. accident by the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge. Police say he fell through the span onto the highway and was hit by oncoming traffic.

It wasn't clear how far he fell. The driver who hit him stayed at the scene.

Traffic cameras showed a heavy emergency response in the area earlier in the day. Traffic was affected.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Roosevelt Avenue Bridge opened in 1927 and runs over the Flushing River.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

QueensconstructionVan Wyck Expressway
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us