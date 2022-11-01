Man Falls Through Bridge Onto Van Wyck Expressway, Gets Hit by Car and Dies: Cops

A construction worker fell through a bridge and onto the Van Wyck Expressway, where he was hit by a car Tuesday, officials say. He later died of his injuries, according to police.

The 34-year-old worker was initially taken to a hospital in critical condition after the 10:20 a.m. accident by the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge. Police say he fell through the span onto the highway and was hit by oncoming traffic.

It wasn't clear how far he fell. The driver who hit him stayed at the scene.

Traffic cameras showed a heavy emergency response in the area earlier in the day. Traffic was affected.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Roosevelt Avenue Bridge opened in 1927 and runs over the Flushing River.