Woman Yells Anti-Semitic Slurs, Punches Man in Brooklyn: NYPD

What to Know A man wearing a yarmulke was in Williamsburg around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday when two women approached him, police say

The women began yelling anti-Semitic threats at the man, and the man started recording them on his phone, the NYPD said

One of the women then grabbed the man's phone, threw it to the ground and punched him in the throat, according to police

Two young women allegedly yelled anti-Semitic threats at a man wearing a yarmulke before one of them punched him in the throat, the NYPD said.

The man, whose age wasn’t immediately released, was near the intersection of Broadway and Gerry Street in Williamsburg around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday when a 24-year-old woman and a 34-year-old woman approached him and yelled anti-Semitic threats at him, according to police.

When the man started recording the women, the 24-year-old woman grabbed his phone, threw it to the ground and punched him in the throat, the NYPD said.

The women were taken into custody at Broadway and Rutledge Street, police said. Their names weren’t immediately released.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, the NYPD said.

The attack was the latest in a string of hate-crime assaults against Jewish people reported in the tri-state area.