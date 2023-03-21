Women Bitten by Fighting Dogs in New Jersey; Cops Open Fire

Three women were bitten by a group of pit bulls that started fighting at their New Jersey home Tuesday, drawing an emergency response that ended with two of the dogs shot by police, a top local official says.

Five dogs had been fighting at the Amity Street home in Elizabeth when someone tried to separate them, according to the city's mayor, Chris Bollwage. That's when the dogs turned on that individual and the other two women.

Someone managed to call police, and responding officers shot two of the five dogs. The other three were taken away by animal control. There was no word on the condition of the shot dogs, nor were details on the injuries to the women immediately available. All three victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified wounds.

A 13-year-old child in the home was also taken to a hospital, but that kid was not believed to have suffered physical injuries, Bollwage said. The mayor added that a mother pit bull and her puppies that were not involved in the fight were left at the home. It wasn't clear why the owner had so many dogs in the house.

Chopper 4 showed a sprawling emergency presence at the scene, with at least a half-dozen police vehicles and officers cordoning off the entire area around 8 a.m. Yellow caution tape appeared to block off one or two homes.

The scene isn't far from a school.

No other details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.