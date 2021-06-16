Woman's Pepper Attack on Patron at Popular Brooklyn Pizza Shop Probed as Hate Crime

Police are looking for a woman they say grabbed a shaker of black pepper on her way into a popular Brooklyn pizza shop and shook pepper at a 36-year-old patron who was on her way out in what is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

The victim was just leaving Not Ray's Pizza on Fulton Street around 5:30 p.m. Friday when the stranger chucked pepper at her and made anti-Black and anti-immigrant statements, according to police. The attacker then ran off.

Cops released a photo of her (above). Anyone with information about her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

No injuries were reported.

The NYPD says its Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.