Woman's Decomposed Body Found in Plastic Bin on NYC Sidewalk: Police

A decomposed body of a woman was found inside a plastic bin on a New York City sidewalk, according to law enforcement sources.
The sources with knowledge of the investigation said the storage container was discovered on the 900 block of University Avenue in the Highbridge section of the Bronx on Friday.
The investigation is still active and no cause of death has been determined at this point.
It's unclear who made the discovery and no other information was immediately available.
