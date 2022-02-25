New York City

Woman's Decomposed Body Found in Plastic Bin on NYC Sidewalk: Police

NBC Universal, Inc.

A decomposed body of a woman was found inside a plastic bin on a New York City sidewalk, according to law enforcement sources.

The sources with knowledge of the investigation said the storage container was discovered on the 900 block of University Avenue in the Highbridge section of the Bronx on Friday.

The investigation is still active and no cause of death has been determined at this point.

It's unclear who made the discovery and no other information was immediately available.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York City
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us