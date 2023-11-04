Woman's body found stuffed inside box in Brooklyn apartment; son in custody

A woman was found dead, her body discovered stuffed inside of a box at her Brooklyn home, and police claim the man that killed her was a relative.

Police said a social worker made a visit to the Flatbush apartment, where 67-year-old Shirley Awer was found dead, Friday around 12 p.m.

Crime scene investigators were seen carrying out bags of evidence hours after the grisly discovery inside the Linden Boulevard apartment building.

Neighbors who live below Awer's fourth-floor apartment say they did not hear anything suspicious.

"I'm in shock, this is really scary," neighbor Denise Ingram said. "I mean, in the manner she was murdered, if that's what they're saying is correct. I feel for the family."

Law enforcement sources told News 4 the woman's son hit her in the face and head, and placed her inside of the box. Police say her son suffers from a mental illness.

Officers arrested 30-year-old David Drummond on Friday evening for charges of murder. Contact information for his attorney was not immediately known.