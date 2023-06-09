Bronx

Woman's body found stuffed in plastic bin near NYC community garden

By Melissa Colorado

Police in the Bronx are investigating the discovery of a decomposing woman found Friday in a beige storage bin discarded steps away from a community garden.

The gruesome find came the same day police say a woman was found naked inside the trash compactor room of an East Harlem apartment building. Right now, investigators do not believe the cases are connected.

Around lunchtime Friday, a green walkway in the Wakefield neighborhood of the Bronx officially became a crime scene days after someone reportedly turned it into a dumping ground for the woman's body.

Police say a 911 caller was walking the path off Edson Avenue and noticed flies around the plastic container located steps from a community garden. Inside, investigators say an unidentified female body was discovered partially decomposed.

How long was that body left there? Since Monday – says Veronica Bostick, who lives next to the neighborhood pathway.

"I was frightened. I saw it Monday - the container – but I didn’t know something was in there," Bostick said.

James Washington noticed the bin earlier this week, too.

"I seen the bin right there, walking through the park with my girlfriend, and I kicked it, it felt heavy. I was going to come back and open it but I didn’t open it," Washington said.

The city's medical examiner will determine the victim's cause of death.

