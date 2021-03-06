seaport

Woman Wrapped in Plastic Found Dead in Lower Manhattan: NYPD

A 19-year-old woman was found dead Saturday morning, wrapped in plastic in Lower Manhattan near Pier 17, police said.

Police responded to the scene in Seaport on South Street around 9:30 a.m. Little is known about the woman or the circumstances that led up to her death, but law enforcement sources say she was homeless.

The NY Daily News reports the woman was found on the second floor of the old Fulton Fish Market building.

The investigation is ongoing as the medical examiner determines a cause of death.

