Woman Who Bought $17 Million Tribeca Penthouse Says She Was Lied to About Doorman

A New York City woman has filed a lawsuit after she said she thought she was buying a $19 million dollar penthouse in Tribeca, that was supposed to come with a full-time doorman.

But the lawsuit says the seven-story condo building at 37 Warren Street only has a part-time doorman on weekdays. During weekends, it's just a virtual attendant.

The unidentified buyer claims the Corcoran group, one of its brokers, and the seller did not disclose that there was not a full-time doorman. She backed out of the deal because the safety of having a full time doorman was key to her purchase.

Her lawsuit seeks to recoup her nearly $2 million dollar deposit. NBC New York reached out to Corcoran for a response, but did not get a response from the company.