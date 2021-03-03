Woman Whacked in Head With Coin Sock, Kicked on NYC Subway as Young Son Watches

Police are looking for a man who kicked a 45-year-old woman as she rode a northbound 6 train with her son, then whacked her in the head with a sock full of coins for no apparent reason at all last week, authorities say.

The woman and her 8-year-old son were approached by the suspect as the train entered the Hunts Point Avenue subway station around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. First, the suspect kicked the woman in the foot, then hit walloped her with the coins.

It wasn't clear what prompted the attack, nor was it known if any words were exchanged. The woman was taken to a hospital to have her head laceration treated; her son apparently wasn't harmed.

Authorities released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.