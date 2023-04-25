Bronx

Woman Was Sexually Assaulted in Bronx Garage. Witnesses Did Nothing to Help: Sources

By Marc Santia

Police are investigating a disturbing sexual assault in the Bronx, in which a woman walking down the street was pulled into a garage and attacked — and did not receive help from any witnesses, according to law enforcement sources.

The terrifying ordeal occurred just after 6 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of East 189th Street and Webster Avenue in Fordham Heights, police said, just a couple blocks from Fordham University's campus. The 68-year-old victim was waiting to be picked by a friend near Fordham Plaza when the suspect allegedly attacked.

Police on Tuesday released images of the man they believe grabbed her around sunrise and then put her in a chokehold before assaulting her inside the garage. He tried to remove her clothing, but was unable to, and instead forced her to perform a sex act on him.

The suspect then ran off, heading south down Third Avenue, police said. He was last seen wearing an orange hoodie with dark blue jeans, and was described as being about 5'2" with a heavy build.

What's disturbing to many residents in the community, according to law enforcement sources, is that people saw the attack but never intervened or even called 911.

The woman taken to the hospital for injuries, and she is expected to recover.

A cash reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

