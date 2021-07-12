Woman Wanted in Unprovoked Attack on 76-Year-Old Subway Rider

Police are looking for a woman who pushed a 76-year-old man to the ground in a Brooklyn subway station in an unprovoked attack that left the victim with bleeding to his brain.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition after Thursday's broad daylight attack in the mezzanine of the Marcy Avenue J and M train station.

It wasn't clear what led up to the woman suddenly shoving the man. She ran off afterward, leaving him on the ground.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.