Woman Wanted in Hair-Yanking Throwdown of 74-Year-Old on Manhattan Street

Police are looking for a woman they say grabbed a 74-year-old woman by the hair and threw her to the ground in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan last week, the latest in what appears to be a burgeoning series of random crimes.

The victim was walking near Lenox Avenue and West 127th Street around 9:30 a.m. a week ago, on July 14, when she was attacked, police said.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows two people talking on a sidewalk in the middle of the frame. Behind them stands a person in a hooded jacket. The person's back is to the camera, but she appears to walk alongside and talk at, not to, another woman who walks into the frame.

The latter woman doesn't stop walking, and eventually, the woman in the jacket yanks her hair.

She falls right to the ground, the video shows. The suspect then ran off on West 127th Street.

The victim sought private medical attention, police said. Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.