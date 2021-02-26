co-op city

Woman Walking Up To 19th Floor Dies After Oxygen Tank Runs Out Amid Co-Op City Blackout

The 73-year-old woman was wearing a portable oxygen tank as she ascended the stairs, but it ran out during her climb, according to police

Co-Op City building
NBC New York

A woman died while she was walking up to the 19th floor of her building during a blackout that hit Co-op City Friday evening, police said.

The 73-year-old woman was wearing a portable oxygen tank as she ascended the stairs, but it ran out during her climb, according to police. The woman, who has not been identified, collapsed between the 18th and 19th floors. She was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No criminality is suspected, according to police. The blackout started Friday morning after an underground transformer fire, officials said. Firefighters responded to a fire in the basement of a 33-story building at Dreiser Loop & De Kruif Place just after 10 a.m., the FDNY said.

As many as eight buildings in the complex were left without power.

This article tagged under:

co-op cityBronx
