Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Woman Walking in NYC Park Choked by Attempted Rapist: NYPD

Police released surveillance images of a man they say attacked and attempted to rape a 51-year-old woman in a Queens park

A woman in Queens was walking in a park when police say she was attacked by a man that intended to rape her.

The attack happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. in Forest Park, where police say a man attempted to rape the 51-year-old woman who was walking on Orange Trail.

The NYPD says the man tapped her on the shoulder and then started hitting her head. Then he pushed her into the bushes and that's when police say he pulled her pants down and tried to choke her with a piece of clothing.

The woman fought back and the man eventually ran away, police said.

The woman was treated at a nearby hospital and police say she's since been released.

Police released surveillance images of the man, believed to be in his 30s.

