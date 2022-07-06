Woman Tumbles to Ground in Bizarre Box-of-Slippers Attack: NYPD

Police are looking for a man they say tried to steal a box with three dozen pairs of slippers in it from a 99-cent store in Brooklyn, then chucked the entire box at the woman who tried to stop him, authorities say.

The theft happened back on the afternoon of June 10, but the NYPD shared details of the case on Wednesday. According to officials, the would-be thief grabbed the box of slippers outside J + L 99 Cent store on Stillwell Avenue and started to walk away.

A 32-year-old woman working at the store went to stop him, and cops say he pushed her to the ground, then threw the box of slippers at her. Surveillance video shows her tumble to the ground as the box full of shoes hits her in the face.

She suffered a minor elbow injury but refused medical attention at the scene, police said. The suspect, meanwhile, ran off.

Authorities released surveillance footage of him and the attack (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.