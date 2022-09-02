‘Don't Yell:' Armed Home Invaders Ambush NYC Woman at Front Door, Steal $30K

A woman returning home from an evening shopping trip reached her front door in Queens as a team of armed thieves came from behind to force their way inside and tie her up before stealing thousands in cash and jewelry, police said.

Camera footage captured the hooded suspects creep up behind the woman as she walked up to her Rosedale home, around 9 p.m. on Aug. 10. She opened her front door as the first man appeared with a firearm, telling her, "Don't yell, just open the door," police said.

A second man showed up as the woman complied, letting the duo inside before they hit her in the face and bound her hands and feet together, authorities said.

Police said the men tore through the house, finding a safe and taking $19,000 in cash and $12,000 worth of jewelry. They also swiped the woman's iPhone before running off.

The 32-year-old victim managed to free herself and get a look at the white Toyota the men fled in before disappearing into the wind, police said. She had minor swelling from the attack but refused medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.