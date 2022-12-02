Woman Badly Burned in Apparent Unprovoked NYC Subway Attack

Detectives are on the lookout for a woman accused of throwing a substance on the face of a woman exiting a Brooklyn subway station overnight, leaving her with serious burns on the left side of her face.

Police said the victim had the mystery substance allegedly thrown on her face before the attacker, dressed in all black, fled the station around 1 a.m. Friday.

Authorities said the seemingly unprovoked attack occurred at the Winthrop Street station, around the corner from Kings County Hospital. It serves the Nos. 2 and 5 lines.

The woman had been commuting to her job as a home health aide when she first noticed her soon-to-be assailant acting out after the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station, a senior police official said. The unidentified woman was yelling and cursing on the train before she followed the victim off at the Winthrop stop.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The senior official said the victim began video recording on her cellphone as she climbed the stairs out of the station, the other woman right behind her. Authorities circulated some of the images hours later hoping to help identity her.

The woman was admitted to the nearby hospital before being transferred over to Jacobi Hospital's burn unit up in the Bronx, according to police. Her condition wasn't immediately known.