Woman Threatens to Throw Woman on Subway Tracks in Latest Anti-Semitic Rant: Cops

A woman allegedly unleashed an anti-Semitic tirade on a woman at a Brooklyn subway station last month, threatening to throw her onto the train tracks in the midst of a violent verbal assault, police said Friday.

It was around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 2 when the 41-year-old victim was waiting on the northbound platform at the Utica Avenue station in Crown Heights that another woman began yelling at her, police say. She made anti-Semitic statements in addition to the track toss threat, according to the NYPD.

Both victim and suspect boarded the incoming No. 4 train, where the hateful rant continued, police said. The victim got off at the Bowling Green station while the other woman stayed on. No injuries were reported. Police have released a surveillance image of the suspect and hope to bring her in.

Two young women allegedly yelled anti-Semitic threats at a man wearing a yarmulke before one of them punched him in the throat, the NYPD said.

The attack was among the latest in a string of hate-crime assaults against Jewish people reported in the tri-state area. Police have increased patrols in areas like Crown Heights and Williamsburg in response to the spike in attacks.

Timeline of Recent Anti-Semitic Attacks



