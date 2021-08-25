Woman, Teenage Girl Shot Inside Staten Island Hair Salon: Police

A woman and a teenage girl were wounded in a shooting that broke out at a Staten Island hair salon Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Surveillance video captured the brazen shooting at the salon on Victory Boulevard. The gunfire broke out just before 4 p.m., according to police.

A 17-year-old was grazed in the head with a bullet, while a 35-year-old was shot twice in the buttocks. Both were taken to the hospital, but both are expected to recover.

The owner of the salon was inside at the time of the incident, and immediately hit the floor. Cellphone video showed the chaotic aftermath, with a woman heard in the background, screaming.

Police sources said that two masked men fired shots outside that went into the shop. It was not immediately clear if the two victims were the intended targets, or if the two were related.

Both suspects fled the scene after the shooting. No arrests have yet been made.