Woman, teen girl and dog killed in stabbing at Brooklyn apartment: Sources

A woman, a teenage girl and a dog were found dead in a stabbing at a Brooklyn apartment building, according to law enforcement sources.

Police were called just after 2:30 p.m. Monday to an apartment on New York Avenue near Avenue D in East Flatbush, police sources told NBC New York. Officers who responded found a 37-year-old woman face up in the living room slashed in the face, along with a 14-year-old girl who was found face down with head injuries.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. A dog was also found dead at the home, with two law enforcement sources telling NBC New York the canine had a bag over its head.

Police may have been called to the apartment on Friday after another person reported hearing screaming from inside the home. Whomever went to the apartment on Monday and called police had not heard from the family since Friday, and broke down the front door to make the gruesome discovery.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The 38-year-old man who discovered the bodies on Monday was being questioned by police, according to police sources.

No other details were immediately available.