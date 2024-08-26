Woman who nearly lost her hand while taunting tiger at NJ zoo gets charged

A woman seen on video hopping a fence to taunt a tiger at a New Jersey zoo — and very nearly getting her hand bit — has been charged for the dangerous encounter.

Zyair Dennis, of Millville, was charged with defiant trespassing for the Aug. 18 incident at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton, police said. She also violated city ordinance by climbing over a fence at the zoo.

Video showed the 24-year-old allegedly going into a restricted area next to the tiger and bear enclosures at the zoo, which bills itself the first zoo in the state.

She was seen on videos and in photos jumping over a fence and went up to the caged enclosure. She then leans over, just inches from the ferocious feline, with one hand holding the enclosure and fingers poking through. The tiger quickly got aggressive, passing madly on the other side of the fence, police said.

At one point, Dennis pulled her hand out and leapt back from the fence as the tiger lunged directly at her. She eventually turned around and walked off, hopping back over the fence as the seemingly very frustrated tiger stewed in its enclosure, video shows.

Bridgeton Chief of Police Michael Gaimari said that video and photos posted on the department's social media pages quickly brought in tips from the public, which led to Dennis being identified as the woman in the video. He also said there was similar video with the same scenario at the nearby bear enclosure on the same day, also involving Dennis.

Attorney information for Dennis was not immediately clear.

Dennis wasn't the only one in the tri-state area apparently undeterred by signage. Another woman has gotten into trouble for taunting lions at the Bronx Zoo more than once -- including with roses and hundred dollar bills.