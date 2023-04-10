Central Park Stranger Slams Woman's Head Into Tree — Repeatedly — in Ambush: NYPD

Police want New Yorkers on the lookout for a man accused of attacking a woman last week in Central Park, where he repeatedly bashed her head up against a tree.

The 55-year-old woman was taking a sunrise walk Thursday morning near the park's reservoir when the perp approached to strike up a conversation, police say.

That conversation did not appear to go well, because the man proceeded to attack the woman around 6 a.m. Police say he took her head and smashed it against a nearby tree several times.

The man, not yet identified by authorities, took off. He reportedly jumped on a blue CitiBike and pedaled off on the 86th Street Transverse headed for the east side.

Police say the woman was picked up by medics and treated at a nearby hospital.

The department released the first look at the suspect on Saturday, circulating a sketch of the attacker wanted in the attack two days prior.

He is described as an adult male, roughly 5-foot-4, 140 pounds, dark close-cut hair, and a blemish on the left side of his face. He was also wearing a dark blue jacket.