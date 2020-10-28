Woman Tackled to Ground in Broad Daylight Walking Trail Ambush on Long Island

Police are looking for a man they say tackled a woman on a hiking trail on Long Island earlier this week, putting his hand over his mouth and making sexual comments before her screams made him run off, officials say.

The woman was walking on Greenway Trail, about a quarter mile from the eastern entrance in Port Jefferson Station, around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when she was tackled from behind, officials say. The man covered her mouth after pushing her to the ground; the attack was thwarted when another walker approached.

The victim screamed, and the suspect ran off. No physical injuries were reported. Authorities released a surveillance image of a black sedan with a sunroof that they're looking for in connection with the attack. Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.