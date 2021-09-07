Riverdale

Woman Struck and Killed by MTA Bus While Crossing Bronx Street

generic mta bus
Getty Images

A woman crossing a Bronx street Tuesday evening when she was struck and killed by an MTA bus, police said.

The woman, who was in her 60s, was crossing at Kappock Street and Johnson Avenue in Riverdale around 8:30 p.m. when the Manhattan-bound BXM14 bus hit her, according to police and MTA officials.

The bus remained at the scene, as the woman was pronounced dead shortly after.

"It's heartbreaking, we won't rest until the facts and cause are determined and we are fully cooperating with the NYPD investigation," said NYC Transit Interim President Craig Cipriano.

A police investigation is ongoing.

