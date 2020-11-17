Crime and Courts

Suffolk County

Woman Steals 6-Year-Old's Birthday Present From Long Island Porch: Police

Alleged suspect in LEGO package front porch theft in Suffolk County
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

A LEGO set meant to be the birthday present for a 6-year-old was stolen from a porch in Mastic Beach in broad daylight late last month and authorities are now searching for the woman they say was responsible.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police officers asking the public for help in identifying the woman they say is responsible for stealing the package that contained a LEGO gift from outside a residence on Locust Drive in Mastic Beach.

According to the resident of the home whose package was stolen, she bought a construction LEGO set for her friend’s sons sixth bday.

The package was stolen Oct. 21 at around 2:40 p.m. The woman allegedly fled in a waiting white or silver Honda Pilot.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

