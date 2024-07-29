Woman stabbed twice in random NYC subway attack

A woman in her 20s was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday night after being stabbed repeatedly in a Queens subway station, authorities say.

Police said Monday the 23-year-old victim was stabbed at least twice -- in the chest and abdomen -- at the Van Wyck and Jamaica Avenue station, in the mezzanine area, around 8:30 p.m. the night before.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

Police said a 24-year-old man was being questioned as a person of interest in the case. It wasn't clear if he was being considered a suspect or a witness, though, early Monday.

Cops say he didn't know the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.