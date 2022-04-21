Woman Stabbed in Herald Square Station While Trying to Stop Phone Thief: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say stabbed a 27-year-old woman in the leg with some sharp object when she tried to help a 33-year-old woman who had her phone knocked out of her hand by the stranger at the Herald Square station, authorities say.

The victim was in the 34th Street transit hub at the peak of the evening rush Monday when cops say the strange man knocked her cellphone from her hand, picked it up and tried to run away. The good Samaritan tried to stop him from running, at which point he pulled out the sharp object and jabbed her, causing a puncture wound.

The suspect ran off afterward. The good Samaritan was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. The other woman wasn't hurt.

Police released surveillance footage of the incident (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.