Woman Spits on 8-Year-Old NYC Boy After Spewing Slurs: Cops

Cops are looking for a woman who spewed antisemitic slurs and spat at an 8-year-old boy who was with two other children on a Brooklyn street Friday afternoon, officials say.
The boy was standing in front of a building on Avenue P around 12:30 p.m. that day when the stranger walked up to him and the other kids and made the hateful comments. She spat at the 8-year-old before running off, cops said.
No injuries were reported.
Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information on her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.
