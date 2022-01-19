CRIME STOPPERS

Woman Spits on 8-Year-Old NYC Boy After Spewing Slurs: Cops

No injuries were reported

anti jewish attack
Handout

Cops are looking for a woman who spewed antisemitic slurs and spat at an 8-year-old boy who was with two other children on a Brooklyn street Friday afternoon, officials say.

The boy was standing in front of a building on Avenue P around 12:30 p.m. that day when the stranger walked up to him and the other kids and made the hateful comments. She spat at the 8-year-old before running off, cops said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

No injuries were reported.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information on her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CRIME STOPPERSBrooklynantisemitismharassment
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us