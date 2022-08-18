CRIME STOPPERS

Woman Slips Out of Handcuffs, Walks Out of NYC Police Precinct: Cops

Handout

Cops are looking for a 33-year-old woman they say slipped out of handcuffs and walked out of a police precinct where she had been taken a day ago, authorities said Thursday.

Christina Evans was brought to the 44th Precinct on East 169th Street after her Wednesday evening arrest and put in the processing room, the NYPD says. Once there, she managed to slip her hands out of her handcuffs and walk out the back door. Evans was last seen on surveillance camera heading westbound on 169th Street, police said.

It wasn't clear why Evans was taken into custody.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

