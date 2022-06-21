subway crime

Woman Slashed in Head in Fulton Street Subway Station

A pool of blood was left on the floor, video of the scene showed

Cops are looking for a man they say knifed his girlfriend in the head in a bustling Manhattan subway station at the tail end of Tuesday's morning rush, officials say.

A call about the slashing at the Fulton Street station in Lower Manhattan came in shortly after 9:15 a.m. Responding officers found the 49-year-old woman with a head laceration in the mezzanine part of the station. A puddle of blood was on the ground.

Police say the boyfriend ran off after the slashing. His girlfriend is expected to survive. Details on the nature of their argument weren't immediately clear.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

