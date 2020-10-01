Woman Shot in Leg While Walking Along Bronx Street in Broad Daylight

A woman walking along a Bronx street Wednesday afternoon suffered a gunshot wound to her leg.

The 52-year-old woman was walking on East 224th Street in Williamsbridge around 3 p.m., police said. At the same time, security video shows a black sedan driving down that road. Seconds later, men standing by a parked car are seen on the video ducking, with one man in red pants pulling out a gun to return fire.

What isn't captured on video is a bullet striking the woman. Police said she was shot in the leg, and said she heard the shots before suddenly feeling a pain in her leg. It wasn't until she looked down that she realized she had been struck by the bullet.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she was said to be in stable condition. One witness described hearing about a half dozen shots fired.

The shooting occurred just steps away from a bustling day care facility, at a time when many parents are on their way to pick up their children. But residents in the neighborhood said this kind of violence is not only unsurprising, it's becoming increasingly common.

"These days it's even worse. Where are they getting the guns from? how are they transporting them? All of that needs to be looked into," said one person who lives in the area.