Woman Shares Tale of Fighting Off Possible Sex Attack in Queens Park After Viral TikTok

A Queens woman says that her instincts may have saved her from a sexual assault in a Queens park, after she said that a man attacked her from behind in broad daylight.

"Sure enough he runs behind me, grabs me, and immediately threw him off and said get the (censored) off me," Angel Dominguez says in a TikTok video that has gone viral where she describes the frightening situation. She said that a man tried attacking her during her morning walk in Rego Park.

"He launched at me, grabbed me over my arms," Dominguez told NBC New York in an exclusive interview. She believes the man tried to sexually assault her after following her for several blocks from a bus stop around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

"One moment, I’m like oh my God. He moved to the street behind me. And at that point, he was like not even two houses behind me," Dominguez said. "As soon as he came on with that strength, I just broke off of it, and I just screamed."

In the moment, she knew something was wrong, and used a clever trick.

"I ended up using my phone. The black screen just as a mirror, but I pretended I was taking a selfie," she told News 4. "I put the phone down. I took three fast steps, propelling forward now. He must of saw that and ran."

She started recording after that, and captured video of the alleged attacker running away. There’s no audio because Dominguez was on the phone with 911.

By the time an officer arrived, the man was gone. Now, Dominguez is warning other women to be on the lookout.

"The one thing that saved me that day is that I used my eyes. Because when I passed that bus stop, that guy was moving funny and I didn’t ignore it," she told NBC New York.

She is still concerned the man will attack someone else, and is hoping police make her case priority as they continue to investigate.