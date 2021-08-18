Woman Sees Crying Baby Locked in Mercedes-Benz Amid Sweltering NY Heat

A New York City couple has been arrested on charges of reckless endangerment for allegedly leaving their 1-year-old boy alone for an hour in a locked car at a jewelry store parking lot on Long Island a day ago, police said Wednesday.
The baby was left sleeping in the back seat of the vehicle on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset shortly before 3 p.m., as temperatures hit highs around 80 degrees amid stifling humidity. At some point, he woke up and started to cry.
A woman walking by noticed the baby alone, crying and sweating and tried to open the vehicle door. She couldn't get it open and called police while a second witness tried to use a lock-out kit to get inside. That didn't work either.
The baby appeared to be in distress when responding officers arrived at the scene, officials said. They broke a window and pulled out the child, who was said to be red in color and drenched in sweat, according to police. They brought the baby into a store immediately to help him cool down in the air conditioning.
The child was then taken to a hospital for evaluation and is expected to be released.
His parents, 34-year-old Jingcai Zhou and 28-year-old Lu Lu of Queens, were arrested. They face a charge of child endangerment in addition to the reckless offense. Both are expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Hempstead court.
Attorney details for them weren't immediately known.