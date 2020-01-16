Brooklyn

Woman Says She Was Kidnapped, Repeatedly Raped in Brooklyn: Sources

No arrests have been made

By Marc Santia and Myles Miller

Authorities are investigating a reported rape and kidnapping in Brooklyn.

Multiple law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case tell News 4 a 28-year-old woman says she was walking near Liberty and Alabama avenues around 5 a.m. on Tuesday when a stranger in his 60s walked up to her and jabbed her with a sharp object containing an unknown substance.

The woman told cops she was taken into a silver van. She woke up in the same van the following day, Wednesday, at Rockaway and Pitkin avenues. She got out of the van and walked home, the sources said.

She told police she was in and out of consciousness during the ordeal but recalled being raped several times. The sources say the case is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

