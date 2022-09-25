Woman Run Over After Falling Out of Boyfriend's Car in Brooklyn: Cops

Authorities responded to a Brooklyn neighborhood early Sunday morning after a woman trying to get into her boyfriend's car fell out and onto the street where she was fatally struck, according to the NYPD.

The woman, 46, had tried getting into the rear door of her boyfriend's car as he started to drive away on St. John's Place in Crown Heights. Police said she fell backwards and onto the street around 2 a.m.

Investigators who spoke to the boyfriend said he didn't know his girlfriend was trying to get inside his car.

After she fell onto the street, a black SUV traveling down St. John's Place struck the woman but its driver did not stay at the scene.

The woman was taken to Kings County Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.