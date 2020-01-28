Woman Reports Terrifying Rape Attempt in NYC Subway Bathroom: Police

What to Know Police are investigating the attempted rape of a woman in a bathroom at a Brooklyn subway station

It happened around 10 a.m. in Bay Ridge; the woman says the stranger followed her into the restroom and attacked her

He fled the scene when she started to scream; she was taken to a hospital for treatment while he remains on the loose

Police are looking for a man who allegedly followed a woman into a Brooklyn subway bathroom and tried to rape her Monday morning.

The 31-year-old woman told cops she got on a southbound R train in Forest Hills, Queens, at the height of the morning rush. She deboarded at 95th Street in Bay Ridge around 10 a.m. and went to use the station bathroom.

According to her account, a strange man wearing a black ski mask and dressed all in black followed her into the restroom. She said the man punched her in the face and choked her, leaving it difficult to breathe.

The woman says she started to scream when the attacker tried to pull off her pants -- and then he ran off. He's still on the loose.

The woman was treated at a local hospital for various injuries. Brooklyn Special Victims is investigating.