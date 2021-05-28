Woman Raped While Walking on Long Island Trail in Broad Daylight

Detectives in Suffolk County are investigating after a woman was attacked and raped as she walked on a trail in a wooded area, authorities said Friday.

The woman was walking on a path near Route 112 and Skips Road in Coram around 1:45 p.m. a day earlier when a stranger attacked her.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No other details on the case were immediately available.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.