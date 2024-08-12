Woman raped at knifepoint after dusk near Coney Island boardwalk: NYPD

A 46-year-old woman was approached by two strangers and raped at knifepoint Sunday night in Brooklyn, near the Coney Island boardwalk, according to police.

Two men have since been arrested and face assault charges in the 9 p.m. attack against the woman, the NYPD confirmed on Monday.

Police responded to a reported assault in the area of Surf Avenue and West 16 Street, where they learned the victim had been confronted by two men, who allegedly forced her to the ground by holding a knife to her throat.

One of the men raped the woman, police said, while the second man fought off a 34-year-old man who tried to intervene, according to police.

Medics transported the women to a local hospital where she was being treated following the attack.

David Davon-Bonilla, 24, was arrested on charges of rape, assault, sexual abuse, menacing and weapons possession. His accomplice, 37-year-old Leovando Moreno, faces charges of assault and weapons possession.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Attorney contact information for either men was not immediately known.