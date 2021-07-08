subway crime

Woman Randomly Shoves 66-Year-Old Woman Into Subway at NYC Station: Cops

Police are looking for a woman in her mid-20s who allegedly shoved a 66-year-old woman into a stopped E train at a subway station in Queens earlier this month.

The victim was standing on the northbound platform in the 74th Street subway station shortly after 11:30 p.m. July 4 when cops say the suspect suddenly pushed her, sending her into the safety chains of the E train.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of a knee abrasion and ankle swelling. It's not clear what prompted the attack, nor was it known if any words were exchanged between the two women prior to it.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

