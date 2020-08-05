Woman Randomly Punched 6-Year-Old Boy at Brooklyn Walgreens: Police

Police are searching for a woman who randomly punched a 6-year-old child in the head in Brooklyn last week.

The young boy was walking with his mother at Walgreens on Flushing Avenue and Broadway on Wednesday, July 29, when the woman approached him, according to the NYPD. The woman then hit the boy in the back of his head with a closed fist before walking off.

The boy's injuries are unclear but police said he refused medical attention at the scene.

Police say the woman was last seen wearing a multi-color fitted dress, multi-color sneakers and carrying a pink purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.