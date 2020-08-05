Brooklyn

Woman Randomly Punched 6-Year-Old Boy at Brooklyn Walgreens: Police

Police are searching for a woman who randomly punched a 6-year-old child in the head in Brooklyn last week.

The young boy was walking with his mother at Walgreens on Flushing Avenue and Broadway on Wednesday, July 29, when the woman approached him, according to the NYPD. The woman then hit the boy in the back of his head with a closed fist before walking off.

The boy's injuries are unclear but police said he refused medical attention at the scene.

Local

New Jersey 2 hours ago

NJ Woman Arrested for Assaulting Transplant Patient Who Asked Her to Wear Mask

New York City 3 hours ago

Times Square Advertisers Asked Not to Run Hindu Temple Ad

Police say the woman was last seen wearing a multi-color fitted dress, multi-color sneakers and carrying a pink purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us