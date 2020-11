A woman was pushed onto the tracks and went under a train in a Manhattan subway station Thursday morning, police said.

Around 8:30 a.m., police and fire officials said, a man pushed the woman onto the 4/5/6 line tracks at Union Square. The man, who police described as emotionally disturbed, is in custody.

The woman's condition was not immediately clear; the FDNY said she was transported to Bellevue.

This is a developing story.